Milwaukee Tool's sales growth continued in first half, even as its parent company's revenue dropped

By
-
Milwaukee Tool's downtown Milwaukee office at 551 N. 5th St.

Brookfield-based Milwaukee Tool saw its revenue increase 8.7% in local currency during the first half of the year, even as its parent company saw an overall decline in sales for the first time in years. Hong Kong-based Techtronic Industries (or TTI), the parent company of Milwaukee Tool, saw revenue decline 2.2% in reported currency to

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor.
