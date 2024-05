Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

The, located southwest of I-43 and Highway 67 in Elkhorn, has been sold for $9.8 million, according to state records. The four-story, 83-room hotel opened in 2019 at 200 W. O'Connor Drive. The property has an assessed value of about $6.7 million, according to county records. The hotel was developed by Chicago-based. An affiliate of E&M sold the hotel of West Salem-based, according to state records.