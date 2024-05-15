Zywave CEO leaves company to accept role with London-based firm

After six years leading Wauwatosa-based insurance software developer Zywave
, chief executive officer Jason Liu
has left the company and accepted a new position.
Liu’s last day at Zywave was on April 30. He is now CEO at London-based information services company Wood Mackenzie
, according to an announcement from the firm.
“Leading Wood Mackenzie during such a dynamic time in the global energy and natural resources sector is incredibly exciting," said Liu. "As the industry undergoes substantial change, Wood Mackenzie remains at the forefront, delivering the information solutions critical for our customers to navigate these complexities."
Liu will continue to serve as an advisor to Zywave’s management team. He is also still an investor in the company.
"Zywave’s leadership team has locked arms to drive continued success and strategic direction on go-to-market initiatives and product vision," according to a statement from the company. "This means customers and industry partners will be working more closely than ever with existing members of our senior leadership team, including chief revenue officer Scott Rudy
and chief product officer Eric Rentsch
."
Zywave has also tapped veteran executive Mark Ties
, CEO of Minneapolis-based Perforce Software, to help with the succession process and management of the business while Zywave’s board works to find a permanent replacement for Liu.