Logout
Subscribe
Login
Login
Become an Insider
People in the News

Zywave CEO leaves company to accept role with London-based firm

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
Jason Liu
Jason Liu
Learn more about:
ZywaveEric RentschJason LiuScott Rudy
Last updated

After six years leading Wauwatosa-based insurance software developer Zywave, chief executive officer Jason Liu has left the company and accepted a new position. Liu’s last day at Zywave was on April 30. He is now CEO at London-based information services company Wood Mackenzie, according to an announcement from the firm. “Leading Wood Mackenzie during such

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Learn More and Become an Insider
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this Insider-only article.

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

BIZEXPO IS NEXT WEEK - REGISTER TODAY!

Stay up-to-date with our free email newsletter

Keep up with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Milwaukee metro area.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy.

No, thank you.
BizTimes Milwaukee