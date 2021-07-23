Weekly Debrief: If the Bucks can do it, why not the Brewers?

BizTimes editor Andrew Weiland joins associate editor Arthur Thomas to talk about the Milwaukee Bucks winning the NBA Finals. Andrew reflects on the cooperation and bipartisan work that made Fiserv Forum and the Deer District possible, a topic he addressed in his commentary for the July 19 issue of BizTimes Milwaukee. Andrew and Arthur also bring up reporter Alex Zank’s Real Estate Spotlight from May, which explored possible development opportunities for the Milwaukee Brewers as Komatsu Mining moves to its new Harbor District in the coming years.

