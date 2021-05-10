Real estate spotlight: Komatsu site in West Milwaukee could present opportunity for baseball-centered development district

By
Alex Zank
-
The Komatsu site in West Milwaukee, with American Family Field in the background.
The Komatsu site in West Milwaukee, with American Family Field in the background.
Mixed-use development districts anchored by major professional sports teams are becoming more common across the country. Two of Wisconsin’s top pro teams, the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Bucks, have joined the trend in recent…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Get our email updates

Alex Zank
Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display