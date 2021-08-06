Weekly Debrief: Generac expanding to Pewaukee, Milwaukee bans scooters in downtown, nearby areas

BizTimes Milwaukee editor Andrew Weiland and reporter Brandon Anderegg talk about two of the biggest local business stories of the week: Generac’s purchase of the former American Family Insurance office building in Pewaukee to expand its operations and the city of Milwaukee’s move to ban dockless scooter operations downtown and in nearly neighborhoods because too many people were riding them on the sidewalks.
