Weekly Debrief: First Viking ship cruises into Milwaukee

Arthur Thomas
Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media discuss the news of the week, including the arrival of the first Viking cruise ship in Milwaukee. Great Lakes cruises were growing in popularity prior to the pandemic and are now rebounding with 33 ships expected to call on the city’s port this year, up from 10 in 2019.

Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

