Weekly Debrief: First Viking ship cruises into Milwaukee

Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media discuss the news of the week, including the arrival of the first Viking cruise ship in Milwaukee. Great Lakes cruises were growing in popularity prior to the pandemic and are now rebounding with 33 ships expected to call on the city’s port this year, up from 10 in 2019.
Insider Story Spotlight:
- Sargento to acquire one of the nation’s top string cheese companies
- Rockwell Automation still sees strong demand even as supply chain issues cut outlook
Other Stories in this Episode:
- Viking cruise ship arrives in Milwaukee for the first time
- See photos inside Viking Octantis as it completes its first trip to Milwaukee
- Cruisin’ Milwaukee: City rides rising tide of Great Lakes tourism