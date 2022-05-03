Sargento to acquire one of the nation’s top string cheese companies

Plymouth-based Sargento Foods announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire Fond du Lac County-based Baker Cheese Factory, Inc.
Baker Cheese is a fourth-generation family-owned business founded in 1916 and is known for its mozzarella string cheese, which is sold throughout the U.S. The company has 250 employees near St. Cloud, a village in eastern Fond du Lac County. Its plant is located about 13 miles west of Sargento's Plymouth headquarters.
Sargento was founded in 1953 and now has more than 2,000 employees at its four Wisconsin locations as well as a remote sales team across the U.S.
The acquisition will not displace any employees, Sargento said in a news release.
“We believe Sargento has the right culture, capabilities, and commitment to innovation to grow our business for generations to come,” said Brian Baker, CEO of Baker Cheese. “Our award-winning string cheese and commitment to service and quality aligns with everything Sargento seeks to accomplish. We welcome this important step toward our future.”
“Throughout our history we have always looked for new ways to build long-term stakeholder value,” said Louie Gentine, chief executive officer of Sargento Foods. “We’re excited to welcome Baker Cheese and its employees to the Sargento family. This is a great opportunity, and will allow us to continue our industry-leading growth in the marketplace.”