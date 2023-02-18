Weekly Debrief: Debating public money for sports stadiums, an American pastime

Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media get together to discuss the news of the week, including a proposal from Gov. Tony Evers to provide $290 million in state money to fund more than $400 million in upgrades and repairs to American Family Field, home of the Milwaukee Brewers. They discuss why this proposal is coming forward, what the money would go toward and how the political process may play out.

Insider Story Spotlight:

Big Story