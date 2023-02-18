Weekly Debrief: Debating public money for sports stadiums, an American pastime

Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media get together to discuss the news of the week, including a proposal from Gov. Tony Evers to provide $290 million in state money to fund more than $400 million in upgrades and repairs to American Family Field, home of the Milwaukee Brewers. They discuss why this proposal is coming forward, what the money would go toward and how the political process may play out.
Insider Story Spotlight:
- Air cargo facility planned at former 440th Airlift Wing base site at Mitchell International
- Developers want to raze historic Miller Tavern building in the Third Ward
- Two-story, non-residential building planned to replace historic Third Ward building
Big Story
- Evers pitching $290 million plan for American Family Field upgrades
- Here are the American Family Field upgrades that more than $400 million would cover
- Some Republican legislators balk at Evers’ American Family Field funding proposal