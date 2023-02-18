Weekly Debrief: Debating public money for sports stadiums, an American pastime

By
Arthur Thomas
-

Apple PodcastsSpotify

Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media get together to discuss the news of the week, including a proposal from Gov. Tony Evers to provide $290 million in state money to fund more than $400 million in upgrades and repairs to American Family Field, home of the Milwaukee Brewers. They discuss why this proposal is coming forward, what the money would go toward and how the political process may play out.

Insider Story Spotlight:

Big Story

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR