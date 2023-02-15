Air cargo facility planned at former 440th Airlift Wing base site at Mitchell International

Dallas-based real estate investment and development company Crow Holdings
plans to build a 288,000-square-foot air cargo facility at the former 440th
Airlift Wing base site at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport
.
The facility will be called the South Cargo Logistics Hub. The on-tarmac air cargo facility will be available for lease by a single tenant, or multiple tenants. The building will have 74 docks and 99 trailer stalls. Construction is expected to be complete in the second half of 2024.
David Prell and Scott Furmanski of commercial real estate services firm CBRE
will market the space for Crow Holdings.
“The project has potential to significantly increase capacity at (Mitchell International) and serve as an economic driver for both the airport and the broader southeastern Wisconsin and Chicagoland region,” CBRE said in a news release. “The proposed project will serve as a legitimate option for cargo tenants looking to avoid the much higher congestion and costs associated with centering operations out of (Chicago O’Hare International Airport).”
“This rare opportunity to occupy a Class A, on-airfield product at a major airport will stand out to a great deal of potential tenants,” Prell said. “Being able to meet the needs of modern users will put a new spotlight on the airport and the strategic advantages it presents.”
The site, located at 300 E. Collage Ave. in Milwaukee, northeast of Howell and College avenues on the southern end of the airport, was used by the 440th
Airlift Wing of the U.S. Air Force Reserve from the mid-1950s until 2010, when the base was closed and the property was deeded back to Milwaukee County, which has been marketing the property as the MKE Regional Business Park
.
The site has changed little since the 440th
Airlift Wing base closed 13 years ago, according to CBRE. A variety of small commercial users occupying former Air Force buildings there on short term leases are not being renewed, according to the news release.
Crow Holdings is working with the airport, Air Force and the state Department of Natural Resources to determine if any environmental remediation work needs to be done on the site, according to CBRE. Several buildings would be demolished to make way for the new building.
[caption id="attachment_564802" align="aligncenter" width="1472"]
Aerial view of the former 440th Airlift Wing site at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. Image from Google.[/caption]