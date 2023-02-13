Developers want to raze historic Miller Tavern building in the Third Ward

By
-
The former Miller Tavern building at 266 E. Erie St. could be razed under a new proposal from developers. (Photo courtesy of Google Street View)

The 131-year-old Miller Tavern building at 266 E. Erie St. in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward is facing the wrecking ball. After a 2017 proposal to redevelop the structure, possibly as a restaurant, never materialized, the owner of the building – a limited liability company created by Linda Gorens-Levey, a partner with Fox Point-based General Capital

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display