Weekly Debrief: Can Kohl’s make it in downtown Milwaukee?

Maredithe Meyer, Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media get together to discuss the news of the week, including plans for Kohl’s to open a new store at HUB640 in the Westown portion of downtown Milwaukee. In addition to details for the planned store, the group discusses what landing a national retailer could mean for downtown Milwaukee, whether Kohl’s will be a fit for the neighborhood and what other retail options the area might need.

Upcoming Events:

Insider Story Spotlight:

Big Story: