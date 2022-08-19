Weekly Debrief: Bartolotta’s plans for former Seven Seas building in Delafield

Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas of BizTimes Media get together to discuss the news of the week, including The Bartolotta Restaurants’ plans to open a new restaurant in the former Seven Seas building on Nagawicka Lake in Delafield. Seven Seas closed at the end of 2020 and after plans for an assisted living facility were shot down by the city, new property owners floated plans for a restaurant and banquet facility run by Saz’s. Those plans didn’t come to fruition and the Bartolotta plans were announced this week.

