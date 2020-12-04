Weissgerber’s Seven Seas restaurant to close permanently

Longtime Lake Country restaurant Seven Seas is closing after 39 years in business.

The fine dining concept and event venue on Nagawicka Lake in Delafield will have its final service day on Dec. 31. The Weissgerber family announced the news this week “after much thought and many discussions.”

Owner Linda Weissgerber and her husband, the late Jack Weissgerber, opened Seven Seas in 1981. It became well known over the years for its seafood, extensive wine list, and lakeside location.

Business these days is down 50 to 60% as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but that wasn’t the sole reason behind the decision to close down, said Ramona Weissgerber-Kummer, who is the daughter of Linda and Jack.

“It’s a good time to move on,” said Weissgerber-Kummer in an interview with BizTimes Milwaukee.

Linda, who turned 80 earlier this year, has been planning to retire after running a successful business for almost 40 years. Plus, some of the Weissgerber family members are moving to Austria.

“Times have changed and our personal lives have changed,” Weissgerber-Kummer said. “We’re just moving in a different direction.”

She said the family is grateful to the loyal customers who have patronized the restaurant for so many years.

In early November, the Weissgerbers put Seven Seas’ 3.79-acre property and 100-year-old building at 1807 Nagawicka Road up for sale. It’s currently on the market for $4.95 million, according to a listing on LoopNet.

Weissgerber-Kummer said there are a couple offers in the works, including possible plans to keep a smaller restaurant on the property.

Seven Seas has brought back some customer-favorite dishes that will be available through Dec. 31. The restaurant plans to put on a fireworks show and have live music to celebrate both its last day and New Year’s Eve.

“It’s been a pleasure working closely with the surrounding community, with so many weddings and fundraisers,” said Weissgerber-Kummer. “We want to thank of all our customers and employees.”