Weekly Debrief: 5 things to watch with the newly pitched sports and entertainment district in Milwaukee

Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas of BizTimes Media get together to discuss the week’s news, including five key things to watch as the newly announced mixed-use sports and entertainment district planned just to the northeast of the Marquette Interchange. The project includes an 8,000-seat soccer stadium, indoor concert venue, a hotel, retail and multi-family housing.
Insider Spotlight Stories:
- Perlick plans $11.5 million in upgrades to Milwaukee plant, will add 35 jobs
- Cedarburg-based PartsBadger adding jobs after landing $13.8 million contract with Yeti Cycles
Other Stories in this Episode:
- Soccer stadium would anchor mixed-use sports and entertainment district planned in downtown Milwaukee