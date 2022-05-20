Weekly Debrief: 5 things to watch with the newly pitched sports and entertainment district in Milwaukee

By
Arthur Thomas
-

Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas of BizTimes Media get together to discuss the week’s news, including five key things to watch as the newly announced mixed-use sports and entertainment district planned just to the northeast of the Marquette Interchange. The project includes an 8,000-seat soccer stadium, indoor concert venue, a hotel, retail and multi-family housing.

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

