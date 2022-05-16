Perlick plans $11.5 million in upgrades to Milwaukee plant, will add 35 jobs

Milwaukee-based Perlick Corp.
, a bar, beverage and refrigeration systems manufacturer, is renovating and revitalizing its headquarters office and manufacturing facility, according to a news release today.
The $11.5 million project is expected to create 35 jobs over the next three years. The project will improve Perlick’s efficiency and performance in the wake of growing customer demand, the news release states.
A new layout as well as changes to product design and quality systems will update the overall functionality of the manufacturing facility. Perlick will also be upgrading its office building with more collaboration space, hoteling, innovation labs, technology improvements and more.
The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. will support the project with up to $400,000 in state income tax credits over the next three years. The actual amount of tax credits the company will receive is contingent upon the number of jobs created and the amount of capital investment during that period.
“Perlick Corporation has demonstrated an ongoing commitment to Milwaukee and the state of Wisconsin,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of the WEDC. “I’m impressed with the company’s efforts to create jobs and preserve the environment while manufacturing such widely used products on a large scale.”
“We are very thankful for the support from the state,” said Theodore Perlick Molinari, vice president of Perlick Corp. “Perlick has been in Milwaukee for 105 years and intends to stay here. We intend that the business will grow well beyond the grant years to provide jobs for generations of Wisconsin residents.”
The company says the changes will improve its work environment and help attract and retain talent.
“People want to work in a space where they feel proud to be,” Molinari said. “Our goal is to provide that space to the people who have dedicated their professional lives to Perlick.”
Perlick manufactures both commercial and residential bar products including refrigeration systems, beverage dispensers and ice makers.