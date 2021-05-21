Weekly Debrief: 32-story Third Ward tower, Kohl’s cautious outlook and lessons from the Lubars

BizTimes Media associate editor Arthur Thomas is joined by editor Andrew Weiland and real estate reporter Alex Zank to discuss the week’s big stories, including a plan from Houston-based Hines to build a 32-story, $140 million luxury mixed-use residential tower at a key gateway site in Milwaukee’s Third Ward. They also touch on the cautious guidance increase Menomonee Falls-based retailer Kohl’s offered this week after sales exceeded 2019 levels in March and April. Finally, Arthur previews his upcoming cover story on the business philosophy of Sheldon Lubar and his family.
