Weekly Debrief: $100M VC fund cut from budget, understanding SHINE and North Star, and Brady’s big deal

BizTimes Media associate editor Arthur Thomas is joined by reporter Brandon Anderegg and editor Andrew Weiland to discuss the news of the week. Brandon describes the friction over the proposed $100 million state venture capital fund that was cut from the state budget and then previews a story he wrote in the latest issue of BizTimes Milwaukee highlighting the work of SHINE Medical Technologies and NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes. Both companies are making progress in developing a U.S. supply chain for the materials used in certain medical imaging procedures. Arthur discusses a big acquisition by Brady Corp. to fuel its push into track-and-trace technology in industrial markets.