Weekly Debrief: $100M VC fund cut from budget, understanding SHINE and North Star, and Brady’s big deal

By
Arthur Thomas
-

BizTimes Media associate editor Arthur Thomas is joined by reporter Brandon Anderegg and editor Andrew Weiland to discuss the news of the week. Brandon describes the friction over the proposed $100 million state venture capital fund that was cut from the state budget and then previews a story he wrote in the latest issue of BizTimes Milwaukee highlighting the work of SHINE Medical Technologies and NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes. Both companies are making progress in developing a U.S. supply chain for the materials used in certain medical imaging procedures. Arthur discusses a big acquisition by Brady Corp. to fuel its push into track-and-trace technology in industrial markets.

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He spent also five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

