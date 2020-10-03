Webcast will provide info on how to protect your business from cyberattacks

Andrew Weiland
BizTimes Media will host a free webcast from 12:30-2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7, on how to protect your business from cyberattacks.

The webcast is a presentation of BT360, the storytelling service of BizTimes Media.

Topics covered in the webcast will include:

  • The weaknesses and tactics used by attackers in the two most common small business cybersecurity breaches today.
  • Straightforward, actionable steps small businesses can take to protect their data and networks.
  • How good security helps reduce your legal risk.
  • Security policies every business should have in place.
  • How cyber criminals prey on your employees.
  • How to build a strategic Cyber Continuity plan before the incident occurs.

The presenters for the webcast are cybersecurity experts in technology, law and consulting. They include:

  • Jason Navarro, cyber crime director of R&R Insurance Services, Inc.
  • Kevin Bong, director of cybersecurity for Sikich LLP
  • Sara Sargent, associate for Godfrey & Kahn
  • Zach Willenbrink, associate for Godfrey & Kahn

The webcast is sponsored by Godfrey & Kahn, R&R Insurance and Sikich.

