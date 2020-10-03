Webcast will provide info on how to protect your business from cyberattacks

BizTimes Media will host a free webcast from 12:30-2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7, on how to protect your business from cyberattacks.

Topics covered in the webcast will include:

The weaknesses and tactics used by attackers in the two most common small business cybersecurity breaches today.

Straightforward, actionable steps small businesses can take to protect their data and networks.

How good security helps reduce your legal risk.

Security policies every business should have in place.

How cyber criminals prey on your employees.

How to build a strategic Cyber Continuity plan before the incident occurs.

The presenters for the webcast are cybersecurity experts in technology, law and consulting. They include:

Jason Navarro , cyber crime director of R&R Insurance Services, Inc.

, cyber crime director of R&R Insurance Services, Inc. Kevin Bong , director of cybersecurity for Sikich LLP

, director of cybersecurity for Sikich LLP Sara Sargent , associate for Godfrey & Kahn

, associate for Godfrey & Kahn Zach Willenbrink, associate for Godfrey & Kahn

