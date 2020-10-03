Webcast will provide info on how to protect your business from cyberattacks

BizTimes Media will host a free webcast from 12:30-2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7, on how to protect your business from cyberattacks.
The webcast is a presentation of BT360, the storytelling service of BizTimes Media.
Topics covered in the webcast will include:
- The weaknesses and tactics used by attackers in the two most common small business cybersecurity breaches today.
- Straightforward, actionable steps small businesses can take to protect their data and networks.
- How good security helps reduce your legal risk.
- Security policies every business should have in place.
- How cyber criminals prey on your employees.
- How to build a strategic Cyber Continuity plan before the incident occurs.
The presenters for the webcast are cybersecurity experts in technology, law and consulting. They include:
- Jason Navarro, cyber crime director of R&R Insurance Services, Inc.
- Kevin Bong, director of cybersecurity for Sikich LLP
- Sara Sargent, associate for Godfrey & Kahn
- Zach Willenbrink, associate for Godfrey & Kahn
The webcast is sponsored by Godfrey & Kahn, R&R Insurance and Sikich.
Click here to register for the webcast.