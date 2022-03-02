Webcast will examine the ‘new normal’ of the workplace

The COVID-19 pandemic, now in its third year, is hopefully winding down. However, it has changed the workplace, perhaps permanently. That presents challenges going forward for employers, and employees.

Topics to be discussed will include: hiring and employment strategies, the need to update HR policies for remote work, vaccinations and accommodations, data security, recruiting across state lines, and screening prospective employees in an extremely tight labor market.

Presenters will include: Rachel Morafcik, chief operations officer of InCheck and Michael J. Gentry, shareholder, labor and employment, Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren s.c.

