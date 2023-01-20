Wearable Technologies named a finalist in SXSW Pitch competition

By
-
Deepak Arora, founder, president and CEO of Wearable Technologies Inc.

Last updated on January 20th, 2023 at 02:07 pmHartland-based startup Wearable Technologies Inc. has been named one of just 40 global finalists in the 2023 South by Southwest (SXSW) Pitch competition. The startup’s founder and chief executive officer, Deepak Arora, developed a wearable device that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to detect, predict, and protect

Ashley Smart
