Wearable Technologies named a finalist in SXSW Pitch competition

Hartland-based startup Wearable Technologies Inc. has been named one of just 40 global finalists in the 2023 South by Southwest (SXSW) Pitch competition.
The startup’s founder and chief executive officer, Deepak Arora, developed a wearable device that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to detect, predict, and protect against hazards after tragically losing his two-year-old daughter in an accident.
Wearable Technologies was named one of BizTimes Media's innovation award winners during the 2022 Innovation + Entrepreneurship forum.
For the South by Southwest Pitch competition, a panel of judges selected the 40 finalists out of a pool of 731 global applicants. Wearable Technologies was named a finalist in the "Artificial Intelligence, Robotics & Voice" category.
"We are honored to be recognized among such a talented group of innovators in the AI, Voice and Robotics category," said Arora in a statement. "This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, which is constantly pushing the boundaries of what is possible with artificial intelligence and voice recognition technology."
Out of the 613 companies that have been selected as finalists since the inception of the SXSW Pitch competition, more than 93% have gone on to secure funding. Several of the companies have been acquired by the likes of Google, Apple, OpenTable and Live Nation.
The Wearable Technologies team will pitch their event during a two-day event held in March in Austin. The startup is competing against four other companies in its category.
"Since its inception, SXSW Pitch has been front row to some of the most ambitious startups from around the world, using creative ideas to change their industry’s future," saidChris Valentine, SXSW Pitch event producer. "We are thrilled to play a role in helping shape these early-stage ventures and connect them with the resources they need to thrive. This year’s competition will be a representation of the incredible and innovative work being done around the world."
