We Energies returns to PSC for 2024 rate increases

Solar panels at the Badger Hollow Solar Park, a 300 MW facility in Iowa County jointly owned by WEC utilities and Madison Gas & Electric.

Last updated on May 19th, 2023 at 02:49 pmWEC Energy Group’s southeastern Wisconsin utilities have returned to the state Public Service Commission to seek rate increases for 2024 after just completing their most recent rate case in December. The limited reopener for the We Energies utilities – Wisconsin Electric and Wisconsin Gas – was a

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

