In solar transition, WEC Energy Group sees long-term savings, advocates see short-term costs

By
-
The Two Creeks Solar Park, a 150 MW facility in Manitowoc County that was the first large-scale solar park in the state when it went online in November 2020.
The Two Creeks Solar Park, a 150 MW facility in Manitowoc County that was the first large-scale solar park in the state when it went online in November 2020.

Less than two decades ago, nearly three-quarters of the electricity delivered by WEC Energy Group came from coal. Now, only around a third of its power comes from coal, and the Milwaukee-based parent company of We Energies plans to eliminate coal as a power source by 2035. In its place will be a host of

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display