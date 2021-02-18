We Energies planning new steam district operations HQ

By
Arthur Thomas
-
The proposed new steam district operations headquarters would be located next to the Valley Power Plant. Photo: Google
We Energies is seeking approval from state regulators to build a new headquarters for its steam district operations. The new 15,000-square-foot facility would be located on property adjacent to the Valley Power Plant in the…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Get our email updates

Arthur Thomas
Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He spent also five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Biz People View more Biz People

No posts to display