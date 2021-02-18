Wauwatosa selects Mandel Group proposal for redeveloping Tosa Village parking lot

The city of Wauwatosa is working with Milwaukee-based Mandel Group Inc.
in selling the Blanchard Street parking lot in the Tosa Village district for redevelopment.
Mandel was one of four groups
that responded to a request for proposals for the acquisition and redevelopment of the parking lot, located northeast of Blanchard Street and Wauwatosa Avenue.
Yesterday afternoon, the city's Community Development Authority said it had selected Mandel's proposal, and would begin negotiations to sell the site. The sale and development plans will need Common Council approval.
Mandel's proposal, named Harlow & Hem, calls for 95 residential units in all, 20% of which would be affordable. The units include mostly apartments with four for-sale townhouse units. The townhouses would replace the Swan Interiors building north of the parking lot.
All proposals involved rental housing, a percentage of which were set aside as affordable. Some also included street-level retail space.
"We are honored to be selected by the CDA for the next phase of this redevelopment effort," Ian Martin, president of Mandel, said in a statement. "The CDA and staff conducted a thorough and considered review of a number of qualified proposals. I’m excited the CDA and Mandel Group have a shared vision for this important property."
Mandel is working with Milwaukee-based firms Continuum Architects + Planners
, Rev Pop
and Catalyst Construction
on the project.
"There is a great deal of work before us but I’m confident we are ready to roll up our sleeves and get to it," Martin said.
Mandel is keeping itself busy, with ongoing projects in Milwaukee, Wauwatosa and other metro-area communities.
Construction is proceeding on the 102-unit Crescent Apartments
in Wauwatosa, southeast of Innovation Drive and Watertown Plank Road. Preleasing of the apartments is underway for May 1 occupancy, Mandel noted recently
.
It also has projects in various stages of development in Waukesha, Elm Grove
, Oconomowoc
, West Allis
and Milwaukee's Walker's Point
neighborhood.