Six-story, 144-unit apartment project proposed in Walker’s Point

Would go up southwest of Fifth and Bruce streets

A six-story, 144-unit apartment project is being proposed on the 600 block of South Fifth Street in the Walker’s Point neighborhood, according to conceptual building plans filed with the city of Milwaukee.

Milwaukee-based Mandel Group Inc. and project architect, Madison-based JLA Architects, filed the plans last week. The project team is proposing to construct the building along the west side of South Fifth Street between West Pierce and West Bruce streets.

A mid-block alley marks the site’s western border. The Zocalo Food Park is located across the alley from the project site, at the southwestern corner of the block.

According to the plans, the building would contain 32 studio, 52 one-bedroom, 50 two-bedroom and 10 three-bedroom units.

It would have nearly 150 indoor parking spaces on a lower level and part of the first floor. Leasing offices, a fitness center, bike storage and a dog wash area would also be located on the first floor. The sixth floor would also feature a club room and rooftop plaza.

According to the city’s website, the plans are under review by city staffers. They were submitted as part of the process of applying for a commercial new-construction building permit.

The project is the second significant multi-family development proposed for the area in recent weeks. Milwaukee-based New Land Enterprises is working on a six-story, 60- to 70-unit project a few blocks south at the northeast corner of West Mineral and South Fifth streets.