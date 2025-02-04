Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Restaurants

Wauwatosa Dave & Buster’s remodeling includes 40-foot digital wall

Sonia Spitz
By Sonia Spitz
Wauwatosa’s Dave & Buster’s location at 2201 N. Mayfair Rd. Photo from Google
Learn more about:
Dave & Buster’sLinda Halopka-Ivery

Wauwatosa’s Dave & Buster’s location has made significant improvements to its building at 2201 N. Mayfair Road, including a 40-foot screen, private rooms for gaming and parties, an immersive gaming room and several new menu options, according to a press release.

The Wauwatosa location underwent its remodel in the likeness of franchises across the nation, according to Dave & Buster’s website.

In communion with the nationwide initiative, the Wauwatosa franchise now features a 40-foot digital wall for sports viewing, private gaming rooms with digital games, a personalized TV and direct food and beverage service open to walk-in guests and private parties, a 360-degree interactive gaming room with digital walls and floors, and a new menu including pasta, steak, protein bowls, and game day eats like wings and burgers, according to the press release.

- Advertisement -

The “completely reimagined” space will be unveiled at a re-opening event on Feb. 13, when the first 100 guests to enter will be given free games for a year.

Dave & Buster’s has two other Wisconsin locations in Green Bay and Madison and more than 170 locations nationwide.

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Stay up-to-date with our free email newsletter

Keep up with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Milwaukee metro area.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy.

No, thank you.
BizTimes Milwaukee

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.