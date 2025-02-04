Wauwatosa Dave & Buster’s remodeling includes 40-foot digital wall

Wauwatosa’s Dave & Buster’s location has made significant improvements to its building at 2201 N. Mayfair Road, including a 40-foot screen, private rooms for gaming and parties, an immersive gaming room and several new menu options, according to a press release.

The Wauwatosa location underwent its remodel in the likeness of franchises across the nation, according to Dave & Buster’s website.

In communion with the nationwide initiative, the Wauwatosa franchise now features a 40-foot digital wall for sports viewing, private gaming rooms with digital games, a personalized TV and direct food and beverage service open to walk-in guests and private parties, a 360-degree interactive gaming room with digital walls and floors, and a new menu including pasta, steak, protein bowls, and game day eats like wings and burgers, according to the press release.

The “completely reimagined” space will be unveiled at a re-opening event on Feb. 13, when the first 100 guests to enter will be given free games for a year.

Dave & Buster’s has two other Wisconsin locations in Green Bay and Madison and more than 170 locations nationwide.