Waukesha shopping center sold for $16 million

A Waukesha shopping center has been sold from one national investor to another for $16.4 million, according to state records., located on a 13.5 acre site at 2100 Silvernail Road near the border with the City of Pewaukee, is currently anchored by Metro Market and Dollar Tree stores, and also has a tanning salon, H&R Block and other smaller tenants. The strip mall portion of the center sold for $12.3 million, state records show, with three of its commercial outlots selling for $4.1 million. Those outlots include a Firestone Auto Care, Arby's and Wendy's. The properties were purchased by an affiliate of Cincinnati-based, which invests in retail centers nationally, it's website shows. Essential Growth bought the properties from an affiliate of Minneapolis-based, another national commercial real estate firm. Silvernail Plaza is marketed locally bye and currently has about 9,700 square feet of space available, according to marketing materials for the property.