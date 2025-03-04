Waukesha landscaping business acquired by Illinois company

Waukesha-basedhas been acquired by Lockport, Illinois-based, a portfolio company of Evanston, Illinois-based private equity firm. Founded in 1997, MJS Landscaping Services, provides landscape management, snow removal and landscape design and build services throughout southern Wisconsin. The company serves a variety of commercial customers, including corporate campuses, utilities and municipalities. Beary Landscaping said it will retain all of MJS Landscaping Services’ existing staff. "Joining forces with MJS aligns perfectly with our strategy to partner with like-minded operators," said, CEO and founder of Beary Landscaping. "This acquisition expands our geographic reach in Wisconsin and reinforces our commitment to delivering the highest-quality landscaping solutions for our clients." Beary Landscaping is a provider of recurring landscaping and snow removal services to commercial end markets, including utilities, multi-family living communities, office buildings, municipalities and others. Beary currently serves more than 1,300 customers across Illinois, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. "It was important to me to find a partner that values our employees and customers the same way I have for over 25 years, while also providing high-quality service, said MJS Landscaping Services president. “After a thorough process, I knew that Beary and MJS would be a perfect fit. The combination of our expertise and shared values will enable us to provide even greater value to our customers."