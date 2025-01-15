Waukesha-based MetalTek names new chief people officer

[caption id="attachment_604791" align="alignleft" width="300"]
Waukesha-based metal component manufacturer MetalTek International
has named Hillary Hermanns
as its chief people officer.
As chief people officer, Hermanns will be responsible for talent acquisition, employee engagement, leadership development, and culture.
“Hillary brings to MetalTek extensive expertise leading human resources teams across diverse industries such as manufacturing, health care, and industrial supplies,” said E.J. Kubick
, chief executive officer of MetalTek. "This broad experience uniquely positions her to drive MetalTek's commitment to attracting, retaining, and empowering our talent, enabling our continued growth as a company and as individuals."
Hermanns most recently served as vice president of people and culture for Waukegan, Illinois-based Deublin Company
and director of human resources for Northfield, Illinois-based Medline Industries
. Earlier in her career, she held roles of increasing responsibility in human resources and operations at Lake Forest, Illinois-based W.W. Grainger
.
Hermanns received a bachelor of arts in psychology from Daystar University and an MBA with an emphasis in human resources management from Upper Iowa University. She lives in Wisconsin with her family.