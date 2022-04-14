Waukesha-based American Friction Welding acquires Spinweld

Waukesha-based American Friction Welding,
a bi-metal friction welder of near-net-shape parts for original equipment manufacturers, has acquired Pewaukee-based Spinweld, Inc.,
a friction welding company.
Terms of the deal, which closed March 17, were not disclosed.
The acquisition included the 53,000-square-foot property at W227 N546 Westmound Drive, several inertia welding machines and machining centers, digital assets, and the rights to the Spinweld brand. Ten of 11 Spinweld employees chose to join American Friction Welding in full-time employment.
“We’re pleased that the Spinweld people joined our team. They are the greatest resource to come from this. Trained in friction welding, they provide immediate manufacturing capacity for our existing and new customers,” said John Fischer,
president of American Friction Welding. “Spinweld production is carefully being transferred to the AFW facility. We’re considering a few of the inertia welding centers for major upgrade and installation, with plans to lease the Westmound Drive building soon.”
American Friction Welding recently moved
into a new 63,000-square-foot facility.
Spinweld was started in 1968 as a family-owned business. The friction welding shop uses a controlled machining process for joining similar or dissimilar (bi-metal) combinations of materials.
“Your business is essential to us, and we’re working hard to provide a smooth transition,” reads a statement on the acquisition posted on Spinweld’s LinkedIn page. “We’re fortunate to have the majority of the Spinweld employees join our team... We look forward to working with you and assure you that AFW is ready to support your company’s success.”