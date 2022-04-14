Waukesha-based American Friction Welding acquires Spinweld

By
Ashley Smart
-
American Friction Welding general manager Casey Fischer loads a component into an automated cell.
American Friction Welding general manager Casey Fischer loads a component into an automated cell.
Waukesha-based American Friction Welding, a bi-metal friction welder of near-net-shape parts for original equipment manufacturers, has acquired Pewaukee-based Spinweld, Inc., a friction welding company. Terms of the deal, which closed March 17, were not disclosed. The…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display