Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
People in the News

Waukesha-based Acieta names new CEO

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
Learn more about:
AcietaCraig Ulrich

Craig Ulrich Waukesha-based industrial automation company Acieta announced this week that board member Craig Ulrich has been named chief executive officer. He succeeds David Carr as CEO. Acieta, owned by Los Angeles-based private investment firm Angeles Equity Partners, has six facilities throughout the United States and Mexico, along with its Waukesha

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.