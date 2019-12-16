WaterStone Bank opens second Oak Creek branch

Wauwatosa-based WaterStone Bank SSB opened a new branch at 8780 S. Howell Ave. in Oak Creek, the company announced Monday. The building was previously occupied by a Bank Mutual branch.

The full-service bank offers customers a drive-thru ATM along with banking services found at WaterStone’s 12 other branches in the greater Milwaukee area. WaterStone Bank has one other Oak Creek location at 6560 S. 27th St.

“We are excited to expand our presence in the Oak Creek market,” said Doug Gordon, WaterStone Bank president and chief executive officer. “We have been serving this strong community for over 45 years and look forward to growing our commitment to the city and its citizens.”

WaterStone Bank opened a new branch in West Allis on National Avenue earlier this year. That branch and the Howell Avenue branch are former Bank Mutual branch locations. The buildings were purchased by real estate developers after Green Bay-based Associated Banc-Corp’s acquisition of Brown Deer-based Bank Mutual Corp. in February of 2018, which resulted in several branch closures.