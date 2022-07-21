Waterford retail business expands with second boutique on Main Street

Less than two years after debuting their first retail venture, Waterford business owners Vana and Ward Lyon are opening a second gift and accessories shop along the village’s Main Street.

Rusty’s Dry Goods will open Saturday, July 23, selling high-end products and gifts for men. The storefront is located almost directly across East Main Street from the Lyons’ flagship store Main Street Mercantile, which carries a variety of home goods and gifts such as jewelry, bath products, candles and plants.

After opening the Mercantile in September 2020, the Lyons started getting feedback that the store lacked products geared toward the male consumer. The couple created Rusty’s to fill that need.

“We have had so many men come into Main Street Mercantile and comment how they wished there were more things for them,” said Vana Lyon. “So, after a lot of thought and multiple revisions to our business plan, we decided to open a separate space specifically for those who prefer more masculine products.”

Rusty’s Dry Goods will take the same careful approach to curating its products mix, featuring items sourced entirely from American small businesses. Its selection will include grooming products, accessories, apparel, barware and more.

Rusty’s e-commerce site is already up and running with all items available to order.