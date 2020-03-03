Water Council launches third Tech Challenge competition

Applications are being accepted through May

The Water Council and its corporate partners have launched the third round of Tech Challenge, a global competition launched in 2018 to identify freshwater technologies with high potential for commercialization or implementation.

The third iteration of Tech Challenge is seeking innovative sensors or enabling technologies for leak detection as well as energy harvesting from small and large-scale water networks.

Winning teams will receive prize money, access to corporate research and development resources and a chance to partner with corporate sponsors on marketing, licensing or sale of the winning technology or idea.

A.O. Smith Corp., Badger Meter Inc. and Rexnord subsidiary Zurn Industries are the corporate sponsors for the Tech Challenge.

Since the first round of challenges, more than 40 applicants from nine countries have participated, some of which continue to engage with the Tech Challenge’s corporate sponsors.

“The value of these connections goes beyond the application and the selection stage,” said Karen Frost, vice president of economic development at The Water Council. “The ability to meet face-to-face with corporate R&D teams adds long-term value to an applicant’s network, even after the competition concludes.”

For Tech Challenge topics, application criteria, entry forms and other Water Council program details, go to watertechhub.com. Applications are being accepted through May 3 while finalists will be announced shortly thereafter.