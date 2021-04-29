Warehouse automation company to hire 100 employees for its Wauwatosa office

Atlanta-based Dematic Corp. plans to hire 100 employees to work at its Wauwatosa office, the warehouse automation company announced today. Dematic is a global engineering and intralogistics company that designs, builds, implements and supports automated…

Atlanta-based Atlanta-based Dematic Corp. plans to hire 100 employees to work at its Wauwatosa office, the warehouse automation company announced today.Dematic is a global engineering and intralogistics company that designs, builds, implements and supports automated system solutions for warehouses, distribution centers and production facilities.The company recently moved its New Berlin office to Wauwatosa in the Mayfair Collection, where Dematic employs 270 workers in a 37,000 square-foot facility.Dematic has found success sourcing tech talent from the greater Milwaukee area and through universities and colleges across the state, said Bob Kregel, vice president, operations, Dematic North America.“We’re making a push here to expand our software talent base in Milwaukee because we’re pleased with our current staff,” Kregel said. “We believe we can continue to grow in the Milwaukee area.”Dematic is specifically looking to hire software engineers, software technical leads and software project leads. The company also plans to hire supply chain business consultants and warehouse management system designers.Dematic links the demand for workers to surging e-commerce sales, which grew to $791.7 billion in 2020, representing a 32.4% increase over 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.Dematic hired 1,700 employees in 2020 while the most recent hiring wave is part of a broader plan to fill 600 positions globally this year, according to a press release.A large part of Dematic’s client base consists of food and beverage companies including Walmart, PepsiCo, Inc. and Americold. These companies and others like them are looking to grow their e-commerce and online grocery business, Kregel said, adding that software is a huge part of that effort.“It’s not just providing hardware conveyance systems, it’s also providing the brain that make it work, which is the controls engineering and ultimately the software that drives and optimizes those systems,” Kregel said.Dematic employs 10,000 globally with engineering centers, manufacturing facilities and service centers located in more than 25 countries. Dematic is a member of Germany-based KION Group , a global provider of industrial trucks, supply chain solutions and warehouse automation