Warehouse automation company to hire 100 employees for its Wauwatosa office

By
Brandon Anderegg
-
Dematic is located at 11240 W. Burleigh St. in the Mayfair Collection in Wauwatosa. Photo courtesy of Dematic.
Atlanta-based Dematic Corp. plans to hire 100 employees to work at its Wauwatosa office, the warehouse automation company announced today. Dematic is a global engineering and intralogistics company that designs, builds, implements and supports automated…

Brandon covers startups, technology, manufacturing. He previously worked as a general assignment and court reporter for The Freeman in Waukesha. Brandon graduated from UW-Milwaukee’s journalism, advertising and media studies program with an emphasis in journalism. He enjoys live music, playing guitar and loves to hacky sack.

