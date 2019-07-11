Walmart completes renovations at Mukwonago, Pewaukee stores

Greenfield store to be remodeled later this year

Walmart has passed the halfway mark on its estimated $60.9 million effort to remodel and improve 11 stores in Wisconsin this year.

The Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer said that work recently wrapped up at its Mukwonago and Pewaukee stores, located at 250 Wolf Run and 411 Pewaukee Road, respectively.

Those stores now include an updated electronics department with interactive displays, new tool department, front-of-store self-checkout stations, updated apparel department with new signage and fitting rooms, and a new layout and expanded assortment in the home goods department.

“We’re always looking for ways to make our customers’ lives easier,” said Brendan Barrett, Pewaukee store manager. “We’re excited for everyone to come see how we are helping give time back to our customers with a new and improved shopping experience.”



Walmart has now completed six of the 11 remodels, including the Plymouth store in May. Upcoming projects include the Greenfield store at 10600 W. Layton Ave., which will be complete later this year.

The company said improvements and additions are centered on the customer experience, allowing shoppers to save time and have choices.