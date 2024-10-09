Walmart buys Watertown store building for nearly $10 million

Walmart Supercenter store building in Watertown has been sold to the company for $9.6 million, according to state records. The 20-acre property with an approximately 180,000-square-foot store building was purchased by Bentonville, Arkansas-based Wal-Mart Real Estate Business Trust, which is an affiliate of Walmart Inc. The building was sold by an affiliate of Wilmington, Delaware-based

Walmart Supercenter store building in Watertown has been sold to the company for $9.6 million, according to state records. The 20-acre property with an approximately 180,000-square-foot store building was purchased by Bentonville, Arkansas-based Wal-Mart Real Estate Business Trust, which is an affiliate ofThe building was sold by an affiliate of Wilmington, Delaware-based investment management company, state records show. The property, located at 1901 Market Way, has an assessed value of $9.6 million, according to Jefferson County records. The store, which was built in 2009 and includes a Landmark Credit Union branch, underwent an extensive remodel in 2022, according to the store's website.