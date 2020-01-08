Wahlburgers announces opening date for Third Ward location

National burger restaurant Wahlburgers has set a Jan. 21 opening date for its second Wisconsin location, in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward.

The restaurant will be located at 322 N. Broadway, in the restored 1914 Commission Row Warehouse. Its 5,300-square-foot ground-floor space has been under construction for several months.

Wahlburgers’ Third Ward location will open just five months after The Hingham, Massachusetts-based company took its first step into the Wisconsin market with a location at The Corners of Brookfield.

Executive chef Paul Wahlberg started the company in 2011 with his brothers, actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg. It has since grown to almost 40 locations in 19 states, Canada and the U.K., and is best known for its signature burgers, home-style sides, specialty cocktails and adult frappes and floats.

Both Wahlburgers locations in Wisconsin are operated by West Des Moines, Iowa-based Hy-Vee Inc.

The company also operates Wahlburgers locations at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota; Olathe, Kansas; and West Des Moines, Iowa. In 2017, it announced plans to build, own and operate 26 Wahlburgers franchises.

Hy-Vee said it is looking to fill positions including bartenders, servers, line and prep cooks and hosts at the Third Ward restaurant.