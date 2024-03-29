The Wagner Companies names new CEO

[caption id="attachment_587816" align="alignleft" width="300"]Handrail created by The Wagner Companies for the Milwaukee RiverWalk in the Historic Third Ward. Image from The Wagner Companies website.[/caption] Milwaukee-based railing systems manufacturerannounced that it has promotedto chief executive officer. Dover has served as president of The Wagner Companies since 2017 and will retain that title. “I’ve greatly enjoyed being a part of a 100% employee-owned company and witnessing the immense success and growth we’ve seen over the years,” said Dover. “I look forward to continuing working with our shareholders, board of directors and our executive chair,, as we continue to drive success and true wealth creation for our shareholders.” Dover succeeds Wagner as CEO of the company. Prior to joining The Wagner Companies Dover was president of Menomonee Falls-basedHe received an MBA from Marquette University in 2002. Founded in 1955, The Wagner Companies is a global supplier of railing systems, custom metal manufacturing and fabrication services. The Wagner family sold their company to its employees in 2016. The company is now a 100% employee-owned company through an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP).