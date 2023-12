W/S Machine & Tool acquires former Schawk USA facility in New Berlin

Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

An affiliate of New Berlin-based contract manufacturerhas acquired the formerfacility at 2650 S. 166St. in New Berlin for $2.8 million, according to state records. Des Plaines, Illinois-based Schawk USA Inc., a global packaging and brand experience company, ceased its operations at the facility last year , eliminating 25 employees. The facility is located about half a mile southwest of W/S Machine & Tool’s plant at 2525 S. 162St. W/S Machine & Tool is already using the facility as a grinding shop, an employee for the company said Wednesday.