W/S Machine & Tool acquires former Schawk USA facility in New Berlin

An affiliate of New Berlin-based contract manufacturer W/S Machine & Tool
has acquired the former Schawk USA
facility at 2650 S. 166th
St. in New Berlin for $2.8 million, according to state records.
Des Plaines, Illinois-based Schawk USA Inc., a global packaging and brand experience company, ceased its operations at the facility last year
, eliminating 25 employees.
The facility is located about half a mile southwest of W/S Machine & Tool’s plant at 2525 S. 162nd
St. W/S Machine & Tool is already using the facility as a grinding shop, an employee for the company said Wednesday.