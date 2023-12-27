W/S Machine & Tool acquires former Schawk USA facility in New Berlin

The former Schawk USA facility in New Berlin. Image courtesy of Google Maps.

An affiliate of New Berlin-based contract manufacturer W/S Machine & Tool has acquired the former Schawk USA facility at 2650 S. 166th St. in New Berlin for $2.8 million, according to state records. Des Plaines, Illinois-based Schawk USA Inc., a global packaging and brand experience company, ceased its operations at the facility last year, eliminating

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.
