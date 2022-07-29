Schawk USA facility in New Berlin will permanently close

Des Plaines, Illinois-based Schawk USA Inc., a global packaging and brand experience company, is ceasing operations at its New Berlin facility located at 2650 S. 166 St.

A WARN notice submitted on July 26 shows that 25 employees will be let go on Sept. 30. The entire facility will permanently close. All affected employees will be paid all wages and benefits through their date of termination.

Schawk USA Inc., now known as SGK Brand Solutions, is a Matthews International Company. Based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Matthews International is a global provider of brand solutions, memorialization products and industrial technologies.

“The SGK Brand Solutions segment reported lower sales for the current quarter compared to the third fiscal quarter last year. The segment’s results were impacted by challenging market conditions,” said Joseph Bartolacci, president and CEO of Matthews International Corporation in the company’s latest SEC filing.

He added that SGK has been challenged overall by unfavorable currency rate changes and weakened economic conditions in Europe.