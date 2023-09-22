Waukesha | Founded: 1955

Industry: Manufacturing

Employees: 63

Vyron is an HVAC manufacturers’ representative that serves the state of Wisconsin and Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

How has your company navigated the challenges of the past few years?

Roberta Brehm, president: “Price increases and longer lead times have become an everyday challenge, but the key is communication, even if the communication brings bad news. End users can be extremely patient and understanding as long as they know they have a team they can count on who will be upfront and honest about any challenges that pop up that might affect the expected outcomes.”

What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years?

“We partner with local mechanical contractors and engineers to optimize the system’s design to meet the needs of the building owners. This value-added service is what creates long lasting, trusting relationships with our mechanical partners and gives us an edge in the market.”

What are the biggest obstacles to your company’s continued growth?

“In a market where finding new team members is difficult, our ability to meet the needs of our customers and expand into new markets presents a serious challenge. We have been lucky that our incredible culture has attracted the best of the best, and we have been able to fill our current employment needs.”