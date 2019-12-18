Vrakas names new president and managing shareholder

Brookfield-based Vrakas CPAs + Advisors announced that it has named Bradley Weckwerth as the accounting and business advisory firm’s new president and managing shareholder.

Weckwerth joined Vrakas in 2002 and most recently served as a shareholder in the assurance and accounting department. He became a member of the Vrakas shareholder group in 2015.

Weckwerth succeeds James Holmes, who has been the firm’s president and managing shareholder since 2006.

“It’s with great enthusiasm that we begin this transition,” Holmes said. “Brad has the full support of our shareholder group and is more than ready to take on this leadership role.”

Holmes and Weckwerth will work as co-managing shareholders through June 2020. After that, Holmes will remain as one of the firm’s full-time tax shareholders servicing his clients while continuing to help develop the firm’s next generation.

“I am honored and humbled to be selected as Jim’s successor,” Weckwerth said. “I have spent my entire career at Vrakas and am excited to get started on this next chapter. Thank you to all of the past and present Vrakas employees and clients that have helped me learn and grow over the years. The relationships I’ve built throughout my time here are truly special. This announcement is part of the firm’s long-term strategic plan which keeps us on a path to remain as one of southeastern Wisconsin’s largest locally-owned public accounting firms. We are fiercely independent and feel our unique culture and service philosophies set us apart in the market place.”