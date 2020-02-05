VISIT Milwaukee is creating a sports division

VISIT Milwaukee today announced that it is creating a new sports division within the organization and has promoted Marissa Werner to be its director of sports development.

“Marissa has been a leader in sales for VISIT Milwaukee for almost nine years now, and this promotion as well as this targeted direction signifies Milwaukee’s dedication to hosting sporting events,” said Peggy Williams-Smith, president and chief executive officer of VISIT Milwaukee, who left Marcus Hotels & Resorts last fall to lead the city’s convention and visitor’s bureau. “A dedicated sports development division will position Milwaukee and the surrounding region as the ultimate sports destination for events.”

As the director of sports development, Werner will create and lead a department focused solely on bringing sports business to the Milwaukee area, according to a VISIT Milwaukee news release. The official launch of the new division will take place in August, when its formal name and branding will be announced.

“The Milwaukee area has some incredible wins in terms of booking national and international sporting events, but we want to ensure that we continue to build on that momentum,” Werner said. “We’re looking ahead to identify and obtain the next big wins for the city for many years to come. My promotion to this role in the sports market will accomplish that.”

Major sporting events that the Milwaukee area and southeast Wisconsin will host in the future include:

VISIT Milwaukee said it is bidding to host several other sporting events including:

“Milwaukee is an attractive, affordable, sports city that would be an ideal host of a wide range of events,” Werner said. “Our city’s varied facilities are built for everything from baseball, volleyball, and hockey, to fencing, table tennis, speed-skating, and gymnastics. And in addition to first-class venues, our location on scenic Lake Michigan is the perfect backdrop for marathons, triathlons, and beach volleyball tournaments. Milwaukee is a sports event planner’s dream.”