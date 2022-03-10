Virtual golf facility coming to American Family Field

A year-round virtual golf experience is coming to American Family Field this year, thanks to new partnership between the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles-based X-Golf America Inc.

The Brewers on Thursday announced plans for a 11,000-square-foot X-Golf facility to open late in the upcoming baseball season on the stadium’s club level. The space, located in the former Stadium Club area, will have seven indoor golf simulator bays over two floors, with three of the bays offering views of field. It will operate daily year-round, during Brewers games and on non-game days.

X-Golf’s simulator bays use cameras and sensor technology to track and analyze golf club movement and ball speed, creating a course-like experience. Players choose a course from a number of renown destinations before teeing off into a projector screen fairway.

The venue will also feature two full bars and seating areas where fans can watch the game. Stadium concessions operator Delaware North is partnering with local vendors to create a menu of specialty drinks and pub fare, also available year-round.

The Brewers said the facility the first of its kind for a Major League Baseball ballpark and X-Golf’s first-ever location in a sports stadium. It’s also a big step for local franchisees Shawn DeMain and Luke Larson, who opened their first X-Golf franchise location in 2019 in Brookfield and have since expanded to Mequon and Appleton. DeMain and Larson will also own and operate the AmFam Field location.

Since franchising the company in 2016, X-Golf America has grown to more than 60 locations in 23 states.

“Launching our first X-Golf partnership with a world-class sports organization is a significant milestone for our brand,” said Ryan D’Arcy, president and CEO of X-Golf America. “The growing trend of expanding entertainment options for fans certainly lends itself perfectly to the X-Golf model. We look forward to welcoming guests to enjoy our state-of-the-art golf technology while watching the Brewers take home W’s.”

On game days, the simulators will be available by reservation for ticketed fans.

X-Golf at American Family Field will also offer golf leagues and tournaments throughout the year. There will be a licensed PGA professional on staff to assist with golf lessons and club fittings. More information on operating hours, reservations and leagues will be available later this summer.

“We are pleased to partner with X-Golf to bring an approachable and interactive experience to American Family Field that fans can enjoy year-round,” said Rick Schlesinger, Brewers president of business operations. “Merging two great passions of our fans – baseball and golf – will add a new element of fun and engagement at the ballpark.”

X-Golf is not the only golf entertainment concept to enter the local market in recent years. Topgolf has Swing Suite locations at 3rd Street Market Hall in Milwaukee, Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in Milwaukee, Titletown Tech in Green Bay, and Kohler Swing Studio & Golf Shop at The Shops at Woodlake in Kohler. Luxe Golf Bays are under construction at the Ballpark Commons project at The Rock Sports Complex in Franklin.