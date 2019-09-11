X-Golf targets Friday grand opening in Brookfield

See photos of venue's seven simulators, full bar and private event space

Wisconsin’s outdoor golf season isn’t over yet, but tee times are already being reserved at a new indoor golf venue in Brookfield ahead of its grand opening on Friday.

X-Golf Brookfield will be the first Wisconsin franchise location for Los Angeles-based X-Golf America Inc., which has almost 30 locations open or in the works across the U.S.

After an extensive renovation project, the 6,000-square-foot facility at 12565 W. Feerick St. could be likened to a modern country club, decorated with nods to the game of golf, its icons and traditions.

Its main attraction is seven X-Golf simulators, which use cameras and sensor technology to track and analyze golf club movement and ball speed, creating a course-like experience. Players choose a course from a number of renown destinations before teeing off into a projector screen fairway.

Franchisees Shawn DeMain and Luke Larson said the caliber of X-Golf’s technology sets the company apart from competitors. And what’s more, each franchise location is a PGA-licensed teaching facility, offering private and group lessons with an in-house PGA golf pro.

Golfers of all levels can now book single or multi-session lessons with X-Golf Brookfield pro Michael Miezin.

In addition, X-Golf runs a full food and beverage program from its kitchen and centrally located bar, and has space for private and corporate events.

With a full range of offerings, Larson said the concept caters to a variety of customers– from serious golfers who want to up their game with individual instruction to sports fans who want to sit at the bar and watch a game.

In addition to simulators available by the hour, X-Golf offers league play four nights a week. DeMain said league play will formally open in late September, but 18 teams have already signed up.

DeMain and Larson said they plan to offer programs for kids as well as local high school and college golf teams who often have limited off season play opportunities due to weather.

Starting Friday, X-Golf’s hours of operation will be Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., 9 a.m. to midnight on Friday, 8 a.m. to midnight on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Tee times, lessons and events can be booked at X-Golf Brookfield’s website.