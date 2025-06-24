Golf simulator and entertainment venue planned in Brookfield

A new golf simulator and entertainment venue called The Sand Trap is planned in Brookfield at 17780 W. Bluemound Road.

The Sand Trap will occupy a 4,500-square-foot space and will feature three golf simulator bays, a bar area, one or two pool tables, dart boards, and a retail golf shop.

The venue will also offer golf instruction with a PGA certified trainer and will host events like league play, group lessons, youth programs and community-based events, according to Town of Brookfield documents.

- Advertisement -

The goal is to create a destination where people of all ages can enjoy golf, events, and year-round recreation, according to the application filed with the town of Brookfield.

The Sand Trap is planned to open in fall or winter of this year.

The venue will be open Monday-Thursday from noon to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from noon to midnight, and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

- Advertisement -

Once open, The Sand Trap plans to begin phase two of its construction, which would double its footprint within the building. The remaining space would include additional simulator bays and a turfed indoor recreation space designed to mimic an outdoor setting with cornhole lanes, picnic-style seating and a small putting green, according to town documents.

Phase two would allow the venue to host larger tournaments and league events, cornhole competitions, themed nights and family-friendly activities.

The town of Brookfield’s Plan Commission will review the project at its meeting tonight.