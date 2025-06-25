Milwaukee-based NIL training company partners with Wisconsin’s Olympic Development Program

Influential Athlete, a name, image and likeness (NIL) company headed by former Fox 6 WITI-TV news anchor Stephanie Grady, has secured a partnership with Wisconsin’s Olympic Development Program (ODP), a division of U.S. Youth Soccer.

The partnership will offer Influential Athlete’s NIL coaching program, Influential Athlete Academy, to ODP’s over 200 athletes. Participants will have access to Influential Athlete’s 40 training videos that work through the company’s proprietary four-phase program, and will finish with a masterclass taught by Grady.

“Elite athletes deserve elite training—on and off the field,” said Grady in a press release. “Our mission is to help athletes become more than just players—we help them become influential leaders and marketable assets. Partnering with Wisconsin ODP is a natural fit, as they are deeply committed to offering their players not just access to the best competition, but the best opportunities for long-term success.”

The partnership will give ODP athletes access to NIL training which includes constructing an athlete’s personal brand, elevating their presence to attract partnerships, developing on-camera skills for media and marketing opportunities, pitching themselves to brands and businesses, and using platforms to give back and create positive change in communities, according to the press release.

“Wisconsin ODP has always prioritized excellence in athlete development,” said Eric Natwick, administrator of the Wisconsin ODP. “Now, through our partnership with Influential Athlete, we’re ensuring our players are not only developing their skills on the field but also learning how to build their brand and position themselves for success off of it.”

ODP identifies a selection of elite athletes from each age group to represent their state, region or country in competition. Its program offers high-performing athletes the opportunity to reach the next level of play.

Grady, a former figure skater, and her husband Joe Grady, a former private high school athletic director, co-founded Influential Athlete in 2024. Grady now serves as CEO helping emerging athletes capitalize on NIL opportunities. Influential Athlete partners with more than three dozen Wisconsin schools.