Village of Mukwonago to launch small business grant program

The village of Mukwonago has partnered with Mukwonago-based Citizens Bank to provide local small business owners impacted by COVID-19 with grants of up to $5,000.

Grant funds can be used for eligible expenses which include rent and mortgage payments, employee payroll or benefits, exterior lighting or signage and technological improvements. The goal of the grant program is to help small businesses recover from pandemic-related closures, according to a press release.

“This partnership presents an opportunity for the village to provide direct financial support to our small businesses, which are the lifeblood of our community, especially the downtown area,” Mukwonago village administrator John Weidl said in a statement.

Businesses eligible for the grant program must be located within the boundaries of the village and have an annual sales or revenue of less than $1 million. The village is accepting applications through Aug. 31, 2020.

“Citizens Bank has long-standing relationship with the Village of Mukwonago as well as with many businesses throughout the village,” Citizens Bank president and chief executive officer Jeff Standafer said in a statement. “When we saw the opportunity to help our neighbor businesses through these challenging times, we knew we wanted to step up.”

Full details on eligibility and applications can be found on the village of Mukwonago or Citizens Bank website.

Citizens Bank, formerly known as Citizens Bank of Mukwonago, is an independent, locally owned bank with an asset size of $893 million. The bank operates 12 branches in southeastern Wisconsin and employs 170 people.